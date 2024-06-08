Matches (17)
T20 World Cup (6)
CE Cup (3)
Vitality Blast (8)
RESULT
South Group (D/N), Canterbury, June 07, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Somerset FlagSomerset
197/6
Kent FlagKent
(19.2/20 ov, T:198) 198/6

Kent won by 4 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Sam Billings century steers Kent to mighty comeback against Somerset

Will Smeed sets tempo for visitors but Kent captain anchors 198-run chase

ECB Reporters Network
07-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Sam Billings in action for Kent, Kent v Gloucestershire, NatWest Blast, South Group, Canterbury, July 17, 2017

Sam Billings anchored a fine chase for Kent  •  Getty Images

Kent 198 for 6 (Billings 106*) beat Somerset 197 for 6 (Smeed 68, Kohler-Cadmore 42) by four wickets
A superb century by Sam Billings helped the Kent Spitfires to a four-wicket win over Somerset with four balls to spare, in a Vitality Blast thriller at Canterbury.
Kent were reeling on 37 for four in the fifth over but they were rescued a sensational innings by Billings, who hit a career best 106 from 66 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes.
The Spitfires' skipper fell in the 19th, but with Kent needing just six from the last six balls, Joey Evison hit the winning runs to complete a brilliant comeback for the hosts, who closed on 198 for six.
Earlier Will Smeed blasted 68 from 30 balls as Somerset posted 197 for six, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the next highest scorer with 42. Having shipped 95 in eight overs for the opening wicket, Kent reined the visitors in slightly as Matt Parkinson took two for 36 and Zak Crawley took four catches, equalling Kent's Blast record.
Somerset were asked to bat and Smeed rode his luck at times, but he creamed Evison for 18 in the eighth over, only to hit the final delivery to Tawanda Muyeye on the boundary.
Tom Banton went three balls later for 26, when Marcus O'Riordan saw him charge down the wicket and had him stumped off a wide. Parkinson then got Tom Abell for 12 when Crawley covered 40 yards to reel him in at deep midwicket.
Sean Dickson made 26 from 18 before he skyed Parkinson to Crawley, who then took his third catch when Kohler-Cadmore miscued a full toss from Beyers Swanepoel.
Lewis Gregory went for 12 when he hit Bartlett's penultimate ball of the innings to Crawley on the cow corner boundary, but Crawley then hit the first ball of the Kent reply, from Overton, straight to Roelof van der Merwe.
Overton then bowled Daniel Bell-Drummond for three and took a brilliant diving catch off Sonny Baker to remove Muyeye for 15 before O'Riordan went for 14, when he hit Jake Ball straight to Smeed at fly slip.
Billings and Denly dragged Kent back into it with an exhilarating stand of 109, before the latter went for 32 when he tried to ramp Ball and was caught by Baker.
The 18th over proved pivotal. Billings smeared Gregory through cover to reach his century and he celebrated by leaping in the air before doing a baby-rocking motion. Evison then hit successive fours to leave Kent needing just 10 from the last two.
When Billings was caught by Dickson on the boundary Kent still needed six off the last over, but Evison cut van der Merwe's first ball for four and scrambled two off the next ball to complete a stunning win.
Sam BillingsWill SmeedTom Kohler-CadmoreSomersetKentSomerset vs KentVitality Blast

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Kent Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Z Crawley
caught01
DJ Bell-Drummond
bowled35
TS Muyeye
caught1512
MK O'Riordan
caught144
SW Billings
caught10658
JL Denly
caught3223
JDM Evison
not out2213
G Stewart
not out01
Extras(lb 2, nb 2, w 2)
Total198(6 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
LANCS43162.069
NHNTS43160.497
YORKS32140.911
BEARS32140.780
DERBS42240.587
WORCS4224-0.616
LEICS31220.718
DURH3122-2.133
NOTTS4040-2.510
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR43160.586
KENT32141.718
HANTS32140.429
SUSS32140.200
GLAM42240.140
ESSEX4224-0.007
GLOUC3122-0.093
SOM3122-0.886
MIDDX3030-2.468
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved