Matches (21)
MLC (3)
WTC (1)
TNPL (3)
Vitality Blast Men (10)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
IRE vs WI (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Yorkshire vs Durham, North Group at York, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
YOR Win & Bat
DUR Win & Bat
YOR Win & Bowl
DUR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|4
Durham
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|8
Yorkshire
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Yorkshire
L
L
W
W
L
Durham
W
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:40
Match details
|York Cricket Club
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Men News
Pretorius, Holden shine in wet as Middlesex snatch tie
Hampshire unable to hold off visitors' chase in six-over contest on south coast
Jordan Cox finds form but rain saves Sussex to keep Essex winless
England batter leads way as Eagles come close to breaking their drought on damp night in Hove
Barnard lifts buoyant Bears as Yorkshire fall short
Attacking approach pays off for visitors despite Dawid Malan's latest half-century
Goldsworthy, Smeed seal derby honours for Somerset
Taylor top-scores for Gloucestershire but low total Is hunted down with ease