Essex seamers devastate Durham

Essex 105 for 4 (Winfield-Hill 29, Penna 23*) beat Durham 101 for 8 (Armitage 47*, Coppack 2-16, MacGregor 2-16) by six wickets

A devastating new-ball burst from seamers Esmae MacGregor and Kate Coppack helped Essex snap a four-game losing streak in the Vitality Blast as they eased past Durham by six wickets at the Banks Homes Riverside.

MacGregor and Coppack claimed two wickets apiece as Durham, inserted, slipped to 17 for 4 in four overs, only able to recover to an under-par 101 for 8 total.

Essex then reeled that in with comfort - with three overs remaining - to secure their first win in five and their third win in eight overall. Former England wicketkeeper-opener Lauren Winfield-Hill top-scored with 29 off 22 balls.

Essex jumped up to fifth in the table with this four-point success, while Durham have now lost six in eight. Essex still have plenty of work to do to secure a top-three finish for Finals Day qualification, though second-bottom Durham require a miracle.

Twenty-year-old MacGregor is the leading wicket-taker in this season's Blast with 18, and she put the squeeze on the home top order with 2 for 16 from four testing overs.

She struck first with the sixth ball of the match as she bowled an attacking Leah Dobson before getting New Zealand's Suzie Bates caught at mid-off following a miscue in her next over, leaving the score at 10 for 2.

Coppack, who finished with a campaign-best 2 for 16 in three overs, then had England fringe duo Mady Villiers and Bess Heath caught at point on the cut and caught behind driving respectively, leaving the hosts in deep trouble in the North East sunshine.

Captain Hollie Armitage tried her best to rescue things with an unbeaten 47 off 50 balls, but she just couldn't get the required support.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mia Rogers was run out coming back for two to the non-striker's end, courtesy of a wonderful pick up and throw from Sophia Smale at long-on, before the fielder turned wicket-taker to bowl Katherine Fraser with her left-arm spin - 71 for 6 in the 16th over.

In the scramble for late runs, Eva Gray's seam bowled Phoebe Turner before Grace Thompson was run out.

England A captain Armitage hit only three boundaries and was never able to break free.

The early loss of Grace Scrivens in the Essex reply, stumped off Villiers' off-spin, failed to break their stride even if on-loan opener Winfield-Hill struggled in hers. She went down with suspected cramp at the end of the fourth over, with Essex 20 for 1.

Batting on, she instantly took the aggressive route and hit Grace Thompson's seam for back-to-back boundaries through cover and aerially through midwicket.

Impressive Villiers bowled Jo Gardner in the sixth over and then took a brilliant diving catch on the run at long-on to help seamer Sophia Turner remove Winfield-Hill. But by that time, it was 53 for 3 after eight overs and Durham still had a mountain to climb.