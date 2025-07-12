Kalis sets up Bears before spinners see off Somerset

Birmingham 149 for 8 (Kalis 51, Robbins 4-29) beat Somerset 127 for 9 (Wellington 33, Baker 3-32) by 22 runs

Sterre Kalis registered an assured half-century as Birmingham beat Somerset by 22 runs at Taunton's Cooper Associates Ground to improve their prospects of qualifying for the knockout stages of the women's Vitality Blast competition.

The Dutch international top-scored with 51 from 41 balls, struck six fours and dominated a profitable stand of 63 in 9.1 overs with Katie George for the fourth wicket as the visitors raised 149 for 8. George contributed 28 and Laura Harris made a brisk 29, while Mollie Robbins returned career-best figures of 4 for 29 to keep Somerset in the hunt.

But west country ambition unraveled in the face of incisive bowling from Warwickshire's spinners, Hannah Baker , Phoebe Brett and Millie Taylor sharing seven wickets as the home side came up short on 127 for 8. Amanda-Jade Wellington mustered middle-order resistance in a defiant innings of 33, but Somerset never looked like recovering from the wreckage of 62 for 6 at halfway.

Victory moved Warwickshire above The Blaze and into second place behind leaders Surrey, while Somerset remain rooted to the foot of the table after suffering a ninth defeat in 11 matches in the short format.

Robbins gave Somerset the best possible start, claiming two wickets in the opening over, Meg Austin falling lbw to the first delivery and Amu Surenkumar playing on four balls later as Warwickshire listed to 4 for 2 after winning the toss.

Davina Perrin responded to adversity by plundering a quartet of fours at the expense of Olivia Barnes, while Kalis also played positively in a progressive third wicket stand of 38 from 25 balls. But Robbins switched ends and promptly terminated the partnership, Perrin driving to mid-off and departing for a 13-ball 20 with the score 42 for 3 in the sixth.

Despite the loss of early wickets, Warwickshire continued to score at better than seven an over as new batter George adopted the role of chief support to Kalis, who proved adept at putting away the bad ball. Wellington and Alex Griffiths restricted the flow of boundaries during the middle overs, but Kalis overcame any frustration to raise an assured half century from 38 balls. The 50 partnership occupied 47 deliveries and the stand was worth 63 when Kalis gave Chloe Skelton the charge and was stumped by Jess Hazell.

Having contributed a useful 28 from 29 balls, George fell to the returning Robbins, sending a top edge to short fine leg as the visitors slipped to 115 for 5 in the 16th. When Wellington had Nat Wraith held at point in the next over, Warwickshire had lost three wickets in 12 balls and were in danger of falling short. Thereafter, the visitors were indebted to Harris, whose forthright approach yielded four fours and a six in a quickfire innings of 29 from 13 balls, which served to carry them to a competitive total.

Requiring the reassurance of a decent start, Somerset instead lost skipper Niamh Holland and Ruby Davis to Brett's offbreaks in the first and fourth overs respectively. Bex Odgers had scored 21 off 25 balls when she offered a sharp return catch to Baker, at which point the home side were 43 for 3 in the seventh and already under pressure.

Somerset were heavily dependent upon experienced campaigner Fran Wilson, but the former England batter was needlessly run out for 17 by Perrin's superb pick-up-and-throw from cover with the score 44 for 4. That soon became 49 for 5, Jess Hazell chipping to mid-on as Baker made further inroads.