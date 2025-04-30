Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey set up Surrey thrashing of Durham

Surrey 348 for 6 (Dunkley 92, Capsey 79) beat Durham 244 (Dobson 53, MacDonald-Gay 3-38) by 104 runs

Surrey chalked up their first ever Metro Bank Cup win in emphatic style, beating Durham by 104 runs at Beckenham. The home side posted a daunting 348 for 6 off their 50 overs, in an innings dominated by a third-wicket stand of 155 between Sophia Dunkley , who hit 92, and Alice Capsey , who made 79.

With the ball, Ryana MacDonald-Gay did the initial damage with 3 for 38, before Bryony Smith, Dani Gregory and Kalea Moore all claimed two wickets each. Leah Dobson showed some resistance with 53, in a stand of 93 with Katherine Fraser, who made 43, but when they were out in quick succession the required rate was over 11 and beyond the reach of the Durham tail. They were all out for 244 in 45.1 overs.

Surrey won the toss and chose to bat at a ground unrecognisable from the polar wasteland it resembled a week ago. Beckenham was drenched in sunshine throughout and England head coach Charlotte Edwards watched from a deck chair in the shade of a lime tree, opposite the pavilion.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge set the tone by launching Fraser back over her head for six, but she fell for 34, caught by Dobson off Phoebe Turner at deep extra. Dobson then caught Smith, who'd made 36 before she miscued a sweep off Katie Levick.

Capsey reached 50 with a single off Mady Villiers and Dunkley did likewise when she drove Abi Glen for one, but Sophie Turner finally broke the partnership when Capsey skied her to Suzie Bates at deep mid-off and Dunkley perished when she holed out to Phoebe Turner and was caught by Dobson.

Alice Monaghan then went for 32, caught by Phoebe Turner at short fine leg trying to ramp Glen. Paige Scholfield was dropped on 4 and made a quickfire 21 from seven before she was stumped by Bess Heath off Bates, leaving Alice Davidson-Richards on 40 not out from 23 and Kira Chathli unbeaten on 5, after a botched run-out attempt off the final ball.

Durham's openers put on 28 for the first wicket before MacDonald-Gay took two wickets in two balls. Emma Marlow was plum lbw for 9 and Hollie Armitage was bowled middle-stump for a golden duck, leaving Villiers to steer the hat-trick ball through gully for a single.

MacDonald-Gay took her third wicket when Bates tried to hook her and was caught behind for 28. Smith then had Heath lbw for 15 and Villiers caught by Scholfield for 25 before Moore bowled Phoebe Turner for five to reduce Durham to 99 for six.

Dobson and Fraser kept things interesting for a while but when the former was bowled by Moore the required rate was into double figures.