Matches (7)
PSL 2024 (1)
Nepal Tri-Nation (1)
Ranji Trophy (4)
Durham in ZIM (1)
Live
5th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 27, 2024, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
GG Women FlagGG Women
107/7
RCB Women FlagRCB Women
(2.3/20 ov, T:108) 32/0

RCB Women need 76 runs in 105 balls.

Current RR: 12.80
 • Required RR: 4.34
forecasterWin Probability:RCB-W 95.34%GG-W 4.66%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

Unchanged RCB opt to field in a bid to continue winning march

Gujarat Giants are also unchanged despite the heavy defeat they suffered at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their opening game

Ashish Pant
27-Feb-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Beth Mooney and Smriti Mandhana pose after the toss&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Beth Mooney and Smriti Mandhana pose after the toss  •  BCCI

Toss Royal Challengers Bangalore chose to bowl vs Gujarat Giants
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and, as has been the norm so far this season, elected to field against Gujarat Giants as they looked to continue their winning march at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The toss result was much to the delight of the local crowd who once again packed the stadium in numbers. Mandhana confirmed that there were no changes in the RCB side from the first match where they beat UP Warriorz in a last-ball thriller.
"It is always good to know what you are chasing in T20 cricket," Mandhana said at the toss. "Close finishes are always great to win. We have to keep things simple and go out and play the best brand of cricket."
Gujarat Giants, the wooden spooners from last season, had a less-than-ideal start to WPL 2024 where they went down to Mumbai Indians heavily. Despite the defeat, they stuck to the same combination and were unchanged. That meant there was still no place for Laura Wolvaardt in the playing XI.
Mooney said that her team wasn't overawed with the crowd and rather wanted to embrace it. "We have to believe in the method and not worry about the results," she said.
The pitch is the same as the one used for the match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on Monday. There was a little help for the fast bowlers early on with the surface on the sluggish side.
A win could well help RCB rise to the top of the table while Giants will dearly hope to get on the board.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Sophie Devine, 3 S Meghana, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Sophie Molineux, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Shreyanka Patil, 9 Simran Bahadur, 10 Sobhana Asha, 11 Renuka Singh
Gujarat Giants: 1 Beth Mooney (capt & wk), 2 Veda Krishnamurthy, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Phoebe Litchfield, 5 Ashleigh Gardner, 6 Dayalan Hemalatha, 7 Sneh Rana, 8 Tanuja Kanwar, 9 Kathryn Bryce, 10 Lea Tahuhu, 11 Meghna Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore WomenGujarat Giants WomenGG Women vs RCB WomenWomen's Premier League

Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
RCB-W 95.34%
GG-WRCB-W
100%50%100%GG-W InningsRCB-W Innings

Current Over 3 • RCB-W 28/0

RCB-W needed 80 runs from 106 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
RCB Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
S Mandhana
not out2511
SFM Devine
not out64
Extras(b 1)
Total32(0 wkts; 2.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MI-W22040.488
DC-W21121.222
RCB-W11020.100
GG-W1010-0.801
UPW-W2020-1.266
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved