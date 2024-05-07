When Fraser-McGurk took down Avesh with 4, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6

4, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6. That's how Jake Fraser-McGurk welcomed Avesh Khan for his first over on Tuesday. In all, the Delhi Capitals opener plundered 28 in six balls to reach his fifty in 19 deliveries. Here's how ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentary called the fourth over

3.1 Avesh Khan to J Fraser-McGurk, FOUR runs

More fortune goes Fraser-McGurk and DC's way! He goes driving at this fullish ball angling in to finish outside leg, and the ball takes the inside edge to roll past and even beat a diving Samson to his right.

3.2 Avesh Khan to J Fraser-McGurk, FOUR runs

Thumped dangerously to deep extra cover! Avesh goes shorter this time, and around off, as Fraser-McGurk swats back forcefully to beat extra cover.

3.3 Avesh Khan to J Fraser-McGurk, FOUR runs

Sliced to a wide-ish deep third! Avesh had that groan after delivering - that potentially meant more effort, but it hardly mattered! Fullish and in the channel, as Fraser-McGurk opened the face of the bat to loft over point.

3.4 Avesh Khan to J Fraser-McGurk, SIX runs

Rammed over mid-off! Avesh is hammered all around, and Samson offers him some comfort now. Short of a length just outside off, and belted back over the short boundary.

Conference between Samson, Boult and Avesh...

3.5 Avesh Khan to J Fraser-McGurk, FOUR runs

You can have all the conferences and discussions, but the result will hardly change. The third umpire confirms that the ball just dropped short of the deep-point boundary. Shorter side of a length from Avesh outside off, and hammered through the line.

3.6 Avesh Khan to J Fraser-McGurk, SIX runs

Fraser-McGurk gets to fifty off 19 balls! This time he gets a full toss, which is dipping to finish at a comfortable, lowish height on leg, as he hoicks it over wide long-on to make the over read 4, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6!