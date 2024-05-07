When Fraser-McGurk took down Avesh with 4, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6
How ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentary called the 28-run over by Avesh Khan, courtesy Jake Fraser-McGurk
4, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6. That's how Jake Fraser-McGurk welcomed Avesh Khan for his first over on Tuesday. In all, the Delhi Capitals opener plundered 28 in six balls to reach his fifty in 19 deliveries. Here's how ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentary called the fourth over
****
3.1 Avesh Khan to J Fraser-McGurk, FOUR runs
More fortune goes Fraser-McGurk and DC's way! He goes driving at this fullish ball angling in to finish outside leg, and the ball takes the inside edge to roll past and even beat a diving Samson to his right.
3.2 Avesh Khan to J Fraser-McGurk, FOUR runs
Thumped dangerously to deep extra cover! Avesh goes shorter this time, and around off, as Fraser-McGurk swats back forcefully to beat extra cover.
3.3 Avesh Khan to J Fraser-McGurk, FOUR runs
Sliced to a wide-ish deep third! Avesh had that groan after delivering - that potentially meant more effort, but it hardly mattered! Fullish and in the channel, as Fraser-McGurk opened the face of the bat to loft over point.
3.4 Avesh Khan to J Fraser-McGurk, SIX runs
Rammed over mid-off! Avesh is hammered all around, and Samson offers him some comfort now. Short of a length just outside off, and belted back over the short boundary.
Conference between Samson, Boult and Avesh...
3.5 Avesh Khan to J Fraser-McGurk, FOUR runs
You can have all the conferences and discussions, but the result will hardly change. The third umpire confirms that the ball just dropped short of the deep-point boundary. Shorter side of a length from Avesh outside off, and hammered through the line.
3.6 Avesh Khan to J Fraser-McGurk, SIX runs
Fraser-McGurk gets to fifty off 19 balls! This time he gets a full toss, which is dipping to finish at a comfortable, lowish height on leg, as he hoicks it over wide long-on to make the over read 4, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6!
From 31 for no loss in three overs, DC moved to 59 for no loss in six balls. Fraser-McGurk was eventually dismissed in the fifth over by R Ashwin for 50 in 20 balls. DC finished the powerplay at 78 for 2.