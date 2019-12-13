Injury likely to put Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of ODI series

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to drop out of the India squad for the three-match ODI series against West Indies because of an injury.

Although there has been no official statement from the BCCI or the Indian team yet, it is understood that the fast bowler picked an injury during the preceding T20I series, which India won 2-1 earlier this week. The nature of the injury remains unknown, but it is believed that it is not related to the hamstring issue that affected Bhuvneshwar during the World Cup earlier this year.

Bharat Arun, the bowling coach gave away nothing on the injury at the press interaction in Chennai (venue for the first ODI on December 15) on Friday, saying a media statement would be issued later after consultation with the team physiotherapist.

It is understood that the selectors, who are awaiting a final word from the Indian team's medical staff, are likely to name a replacement for Bhuvneshwar. Going by the choices made by the selectors in the recent past, one of Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur will be picked as a replacement.

The development will come as yet another setback for Bhuvneshwar, for whom injuries have become a constant in the recent past. During the World Cup, Bhuvneshwar had to limp out of the marquee contest against Pakistan in Manchester with a hamstring strain after bowling just 2.4 overs. He made a comeback in the semi-finals, but then missed the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh recently because of what the selectors had called a niggle.

If Bhuvneshwar is ruled out, then he will become the second player after Shikhar Dhawan to miss out from the series against West Indies. Dhawan, who hurt his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently, was replaced by Sanju Samson for the T20I series, while Mayank Agarwal has taken his place for the ODI series.