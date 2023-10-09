A hard-fought home-team win to savour

A fan watches his side go head to head with Australia and comes away with renewed admiration for them

Choice of game

From 3-2-1 to 9-1-1 to 11-2-1 - that's how my CWC game attendance planning has progressed in recent World Cups. This year, besides the nine India group games, I plan to be at two matches in my hometown, Bangalore, plus both semi-finals and the final. I did investigate the possibility of matching my 2022 FIFA World Cup haul of 22 matches, but the extensive travel that would call for, in addition to a day off work for each game, added up to an impossible amount of time away from my corporate job.

Team supported

The home team. My first memories (via TV) of World Cup cricket were of the The home team. My first memories (via TV) of World Cup cricket were of the India vs Australia game in Madras in 1987, and the everlasting image from that game for me is of the dust-streaked trousers of Allan Border's Australia team, who scrapped hard to earn that one-run win. To watch those two teams match-up again at the Chepauk, and for me to be there in person this time around, 36 years later, rekindled some bittersweet memories.

Key performer

This was clearly Ravindra Jadeja. His dismissals of the three dangermen in the Australia line-up changed the game altogether. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne had the skills to play through on this tough wicket and set up a challenging chase for India. But Jadeja's guile got the better of them. As I watched from behind the bowler's arm, the Steve Smith dismissal had quite the magical spinner's touch. The Chennai crowd screamed their throats out in appreciation of their favourite (adopted) son.

Wow moment

Mitchell Marsh's dismissal. This dismissal had it all. Subtle away movement from Jasprit Bumrah induced the edge and Virat Kohli took a screamer at first slip. It looked extremely impressive in real time, from the batter's end. This dismissal set the tempo and will have done much to ease the big-tournament nerves for India, if they had any.

The scorcher

Chennai was hot to start with, but an over by Bumrah, the 33rd in the first innings, raised the temperature. He came steaming in, with a packed off-side field and just missed Cameron Green's outside edge first ball, eliciting loud ooohs from the crowd. The next four deliveries were played respectfully, maybe even tentatively, and one of them allowed a run off a misfield. The over ended like it began, and this time Glenn Maxwell was the one lucky to not edge it to KL Rahul. An Indian fast bowler almost toying with proper Aussie batters, with sheer pace and some movement - it made for a great sign of India's fast-bowling prowess.

One thing I would have changed

I would have sent in Rahul instead of Shreyas Iyer at No. 4. Pitches and situations like this need proper technique and an ability to put one's head down and grind. While Shreyas is just as talented, his high-risk aggression might be better put to use when the team score is stable and ready for a lift in tempo.

Crowd meter

The stands were full with India supporters almost exclusively (although David Warner got some love for his Indian dance moves) and there weren't any Aussie flags around. The fans were mostly dressed in various India replica jerseys and this added quite a blue tinge to all the stands. The loudest cheer was for the crowd favourite, Kohli, when he departed after his dismissal (although the cheer for Marsh's dropped catch off Kohli, came rather close).

The stadium DJ on the day he kept the crowd going with songs, dances, chants and Mexican waves.

Catch of the day

The six hit by Pat Cummins off a slow turner from Kuldeep. A member of the ground crew caught it just outside the rope and extended his arms out, as if to say, 'How easy was that?' Some fans in the stands behind him gave a standing ovation for the effort.

The Mitchell Marsh drop was one of the loudest crowd moments of the night • ICC/Getty Images

Shot of the day

In the 36th over Rahul hit a straight drive for four and just at the point of contact, he slightly changed the angle of the bat to send it between the bowler and mid-on. It was an indicator of his sound shot judgement and his mental clarity. Ominous signs for the oppositions in the games to come, if you ask me.

Songs and chants

The KL Rahul song, which we debuted during the 2019 World Cup, was in demand and came up for encores. Towards the end of R Ashwin's spell in his last World Cup game at his home ground, it was satisfying to repeat a chant that was first used during the 2011 India-West Indies World Cup game. The crowd gleefully joined in. "Aithalakadi jummava, Ashwin enna summava" ["Ashwin is anything but ordinary", roughly].

Brain drain

Historically the crowd at Chepauk has been known as knowledgeable. Today, though, the crowd and the DJ/presenter did not initially seem to pick up on any of the three partnership milestones between Rahul and Kohli. The cheers eventually came along a few deliveries and runs later, once the DJ announced it. This was very odd. I don't know if the absence of traditional ticketing options leaves out the less than tech-savvy, but knowledgeable, fans out.

Marks out of 10

9 A low-scoring thriller is always good for cricket. India's chase was gripping, edge-of-the-seat stuff and each run was counted down.

Before this game, I wasn't sure if this Indian team had the wherewithal to overcome early losses. The start of the India innings was reminiscent of the 2017 Champions Trophy final (6 for 2) and the 2019 World Cup semi-final (5 for 3), but India's fightback was outstanding and almost brought to mind an era when they had Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina bossing such chases by controlling the middle order.