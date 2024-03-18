Aaron Hardie withdrawn from Surrey stint to manage workload

Aaron Hardie has been withdrawn from his three-month stint with Surrey, after Cricket Australia chose to manage his workload after a busy winter across formats.

Hardie, the 25-year-old allrounder, had been due to join Surrey in May until the end of July, playing in the County Championship and the full Vitality Blast group stages.

His recent schedule has included Australia debuts in T20I and ODI cricket on the tour of South Africa in August and September 2023, as well as roles in the recent series away to India and at home to West Indies.

In between whiles, he played a key role in Perth Scorchers' Big Bash campaign, including captaining the side in the latter stages, including their play-off elimination against Adelaide Strikers.

Later this week, he will represent Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield final, with the region looking to secure their third title in a row.