Gleeson sets up huge win for Bulls; Raza stars in Braves' win

Chennai Braves 107 for 5 (Raza 27, Mithun 2-11) beat Northern Warriors 106 for 3 (Zazai 54, Nabi 2-11) by five wickets

Sikandar Raza 's 27 off 10 balls helped Chennai Braves chase 106 down as Northern Warriors went down by five wickets.

Having been put in, Warriors were off to a steady start, with opener Hazratullah Zazai scoring 54 off 32 balls. His partner Kennar Lewis, meanwhile, could not get going, as he made a 15-ball 13. Mohammad Nabi got the breakthrough for Braves, with a double strike in the eighth over, where he first dismissed Zazai and then sent James Neesham back. It was then Junaid Siddique's turn to strike as he removed Lewis. Adam Hose then scored a 10-ball 24 which gave Braves a target of 107.

In reply, Braves lost their openers Kobe Herft and Jason Roy for single-digit scores. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, too, was sent back for 7. Stephen Eskinazi scored a couple of boundaries and a six to lift Braves before he was pinned in front by Tabraiz Shamsi. With the required run rate going up, Raza and Charith Asalanka then combined for a 45-run stand to take Braves closer to the line. Raza took Angelo Mathews for 6, 4, 6, 6 to turn the game Braves' way. He was dismissed in the ninth over, but Asalanka made sure there were no further blemishes as Braves put up their second win of the season.

Richard Gleeson picked up three wickets in an over • Abu Dhabi T10

Delhi Bulls 83 for 3 (Powell 37*, Little 2-19) beat Bangla Tigers 81 for 7 (Brathwaite 21, Gleeson 3-4, Farooqi 2-15) by seven wickets

Richard Gleeson picked up three big wickets in one over, and later the Player-of-the-Match award, to set up a huge win for Delhi Bulls over Bangla Tigers on Saturday evening. The win was Bulls' third in a row, and placed them comfortably at the top of the table, at least for the time being.

Tigers were going fine at 28 for 2 after three overs, and with Jordan Cox, David Miller and Dasun Shanaka, among others, to follow, looked set to put up another big total after scoring 143 for 4 in their win over Dubai Gladiators on Thursday. But Gleeson changed the script in the space of five balls in the fourth over, getting rid of Miller, Shanaka and Cox, in that order, to leave Tigers completely off-kilter at 29 for 5.

Between Daniel Sams (20 not out in 15 balls) and Carlos Brathwaite (21 in 17), Tigers did fight back to get to 81 for 7, but it was never going to be enough against Bulls' powerful batting line-up.

For Tigers, it was a second loss in three games, and at the end of it, they were placed seventh on the eight-team table.

Nicholas Pooran gave Deccan Gladiators a powerful start • Abu Dhabi T10

Deccan Gladiators 141 for 6 (Fletcher 41, Kohler-Cadmore 35, Pooran 30, Mills 2-13, Raees 2-15) beat Team Abu Dhabi 78 for 5 (Du Plooy 25, Thushara 2-5) by 63 runs



Pooran dashed out of the blocks taking left-arm fingerspinner Roelof van der Merwe for two fours and two sixes in the first over. Rumman Raees then dealt a double-blow, removing both Pooran and Andre Russell off successive balls in the fourth over, but Kohler-Cadmore and Fletcher proceeded to re-establish Gladiators' dominance.

Six of the 12 balls that Fletcher faced were sent to the boundary, including five sixes. Fletcher, Fabian Allen and Kohler-Cadmore all fell in quick succession, but David Wiese provided the final flourish with 15 off six balls.