Adidas to be India's kit sponsor till 2028

The Indian team will debut their new kits during the World Test Championship final, starting June 7

The BCCI has signed a new partnership deal with global sportswear brand Adidas, which will run till March 2028. A BCCI release confirmed that Adidas will be the sole supplier of all "match, training and travel wear" for the men's, women's and youth teams. The Indian team will debut their new kits during the World Test Championship final against Australia at the Oval, starting June 7.

"With its rich historical legacy in sports, world class products, and strong global reach, Adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket," Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, said.

Neelendra Singh, the General Manager of Adidas India, said the deal marked a "historic moment" for the brand.

"We are proud to see the three stripes on the Indian cricket team. This is our moment to present Cricket to the world with high quality performance products for our athletes," Neelendra said.

"We look forward to creating moments with our consumers through the most celebrated sport in India. Adidas truly believes in the potential of cricket in India and through this partnership with BCCI we will accelerate growth.

"With its rich history in sport through its long term and innovative agreements with the likes of World Champions AFA (Argentina Football Association), the All Blacks, Major League Soccer, and sports teams all over the globe, the new partnership with the BCCI will further enhance the brand's presence across the region and strengthen its commitment towards growing sports in India."