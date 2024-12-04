Rashid and Nabi plead for restoration of women's right to education in Afghanistan

Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi , the biggest names in Afghanistan cricket, have come out strongly against the Taliban's reported closure of institutes for women training as nurses and midwives.

The closures are a new setback for women's rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The Taliban has banned secondary and higher education for girls and women, though exemptions had till now existed in the medical sector. With girls and women also banned from participating in sport, Afghanistan's status as an ICC Full Member has come under increasing scrutiny

"Education holds a central place in Islamic teachings, emphasizing the pursuit of knowledge for both men and women," Rashid wrote in an Instagram story. "The Quran highlights the importance of learning and acknowledges the equal spiritual worth of both genders.

"It is with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan. This decision has profoundly affected not only their future but also the broader fabric of our society. The pain and sorrow they express through social media serve as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face.

"Afghanistan, our beloved homeland, stands at a critical juncture. The country desperately needs professionals in every field, especially the medical sector. The acute shortage of female doctors and nurses is particularly concerning, as it directly impacts the healthcare and dignity of women. It is essential for our sisters and mothers to have access to care provided by medical professionals who truly understand their needs.

"I sincerely appeal for the reconsideration of this decision so that Afghan girls may reclaim their right to education and contribute to the nation's development. Providing education to all is not just a societal responsibility but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values."

Writing on Facebook, Nabi echoed Rashid's views.

"It is truly unfortunate that the current government has also imposed a ban on girls' education in medical fields," he wrote in Pashto. "First, girls were barred from universities, and now their last opportunity to build a future in medical fields has been taken away. This decision not only harms the future of these girls but also affects the entire country and nation. A country can only progress when all its citizens have the right to education and no part of society is deprived.