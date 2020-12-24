There are three spots to be filled in the five-man committee that currently includes Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh

The BCCI's cricket advisory committee - led by former India fast bowlers Madan Lal and RP Singh and the former women's cricketer Sulakshana Naik - has initiated the process on Thursday to appoint three new selectors for the men's selection panel. Among those who have been shortlisted for the position comprise former India players Ajit Agarkar, Chetan Sharma, Maninder Singh, Nayan Mongia and SS Das.

According to the Hindustan Times, others that have been shortlisted include Abey Kuruvilla, Vijay Dahiya, Ajay Ratra, Nikhil Chopra, Debashish Mohanty and Ranadeb Bose. The shortlisted candidates, who had applied late November, were informed on Wednesday evening that the interviews would be conducted virtually. it is understood the CAC will finalise its choices by end of the day and share with the BCCI. Once the refurbished selection committee is decided, the group's first task would be to pick squads for the home series against England which comprises four Tests, 5 T20s and three ODIs, starting February 5 next year.

The BCCI had invited applications to fill the three vacant spots left after the tenures of Jatin Paranjape, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh ended in September. The men's selection committee currently consists of only two members: former India spinner Sunil Joshi, who is the chairman, and Harvinder Singh, the former India and Railways fast bowler. Those two were appointed after the terms of MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda ended in February after India's tour of New Zealand.

The BCCI had put down a minimum qualification of seven Tests or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches for the applicants. They should have also retired "at least five years previously". The board also listed 60 as the age limit for the applicants.