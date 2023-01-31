Ajinkya Rahane to play for Leicestershire in 2023 county season

This will be Rahane's second stint in County Championship after 2019 when he represented Hampshire

Ajinkya Rahane is available for eight county games and the one-dayers for Leicestershire • AFP/Getty Images

India batter Ajinkya Rahane is set to join Leicestershire for the English summer and will play eight County Championship matches and is available for the entirety of the One-Day Cup 50-over competition.

He joins Leicestershire's overseas signings list for 2023, which has South Africa allrounder Wiaan Mulder , who has rejoined for all three formats, and Afghanistan quick Naveen-ul-Haq , who has signed for a third consecutive Vitality Blast campaign.

The club said that Rahane is expected to arrive in June following his IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings.

"I'm really happy to be joining Leicestershire for the upcoming season," Rahane said in a statement. "I can't wait to play alongside my new teammates and explore the vibrant city of Leicester."

Rahane previously had a stint in county with Hampshire in 2019 where he scored a century on county debut against Nottinghamshire.

"I'm extremely excited to welcome Ajinkya to Leicestershire," the club's director of cricket Claude Henderson said. "He comes with a lot of experience and a tremendous work ethic. It's a great opportunity for us to tap into that.