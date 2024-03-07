King, Graham in the wickets after Voll stars with double century

The CA Green vs CA Gold match had been organised to provide more red-ball cricket

CA Green 355 for 3 dec (Voll 200*, Piparo 66, Darke 57) and 259 (King 81, Voll 56, Piparo 55, Sutcliffe 3-28) drew with CA Gold 350 for 4 dec (de Broughe 115, Faltum 112, Mack 56) and 173 for 7 (de Broughe 86*, King 4-52, Graham 3-38)

Alana King and Heather Graham nearly bowled CA Green to victory over CA Gold in the red-ball fixture in Adelaide as the bowlers had a say on the final day in a match that had previously been dominated by the bat, including a double century for Georgia Voll

The game, aimed at providing more red-ball exposure, ended in a draw with CA Gold having been set 265 after dismissing Green for 259. They were 173 for 7 with Emma de Broughe , who scored a century in the first innings, unbeaten on 86 after King and Graham had shared seven wickets to run through the middle order.

The first two days at Karen Rolton Oval had been heavily in favour of the batters as Voll hit an unbeaten 200 from 238 balls for CA Green which was followed by centuries for de Broughe, who was named Young Player of the Year at this year's CA awards, and Nicole Faltum

"I haven't faced a red ball since I was 12," Voll, who averaged 41.72 in this season's WNCL, said after the opening day. "It was nice to get the opportunity to face a red ball and face the girls for a long period of time and test my skills.

"I didn't want to change the way I play too much because I've been pretty happy with the way I've been playing in the WNCL in the back end of the year. So I wanted to play the same style but just do it for longer."

Late on the second day, Gabby Sutcliffe claimed three wickets to open up the contest and on the final morning Darcie Brown made further inroads including Voll for 56. When Brown removed Maddy Darke for a duck three balls later, Green were 104 for 5 and only ahead by 109. King and Chloe Piparo , who scored a half-century in each innings, extended the advantage with King eventually being last out for 81.