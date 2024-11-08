Amar Virdi released by Surrey after three years on Championship sidelines

Offspinner Amar Virdi has been released by Surrey, having been overlooked throughout their run of three consecutive County Championship titles.

Virdi, 26, claimed 39 wickets in Surrey's Championship-winning season in 2018, and was at the time considered to be a future Test prospect, having featured for the England Under-19 side in 2016 and 2017. He was part of England's training bubble during the 2020 Covid-19 season and toured the subcontinent at the start of 2021 as a reserve for series against Sri Lanka and India.

On his first-class debut in May 2017, he made history by joining Sam Curran, Ryan Patel and Ollie Pope to form the first quartet of teenagers to play for a county since World War 2, and only the fifth in history.

But unlike his contemporaries, all of whom have gone on to become fixtures in Surrey's first XI, Virdi's opportunities have waned in recent years, with Surrey tending to prefer a batting allrounder such as Will Jacks or Dan Lawrence to carry their spin burden.

He spent the latter part of the 2024 county season on loan at Worcestershire, where he took 14 wickets in four matches, including a five-wicket haul against Hampshire in September, but a permanent move is understood to be unlikely. Previously he had been on loan at Somerset in 2022, with his most recent Championship outing for Surrey coming in September 2021.

"Having been a part of the club since I was 11 years old, I will look back on my time at Surrey with great fondness and I have some incredible memories of playing for the club," Virdi said.

"Winning the 2018 County Championship was a personal highlight and it was incredible to be part of the team that brought success back to the club after many years.

"Having had a tough couple of years at Surrey with selection and pitches, I still believe I have a huge amount to offer the game as shown in my recent loan stint at Worcestershire and I'm looking forward to whatever the next step is in my playing career."

Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket, added: "It's always tough letting a player go from the club and especially when that player has been in our set up from a young age. With the balance of our bowling attack we've used in the Championship in recent years which has brought us great success, Virds hasn't been able to find a way into the starting eleven.

"I firmly believe his bowling has a lot to offer another county and hopefully he will find a new home where he can show case his talents and further his career. I will do everything possible to help him find a good solution.