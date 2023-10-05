Ashes: MCC bans one member, suspends two others over Long Room fracas

Sanctions handed out for the abuse directed at Australian players during the Lord's Ashes Test

Jonny Bairstow walks off after being given out stumped in the second innings at Lord's • AFP/Getty Images

The sanctions were handed out more than three months after the incidents on the final day of the second Test, on July 2, which Australia eventually won by 43 runs to take a 2-0 series lead. The flashpoint occurred as the players left the field for lunch, shortly after Bairstow had been dismissed by Alex Carey as he walked out of his crease at the end of an over, having allowed the delivery to pass through to the keeper.

Footage emerged of several MCC members heckling Australian players as they walked through the Long Room at the lunch interval, with Usman Khawaja and David Warner caught in heated exchanges on their way to the away dressing room. At the time, sources told AAP that at least one person attempted to trip up Warner and Steve Smith as they walked up the stairs.

Such was the febrile atmosphere within the pavilion, MCC chief executive Guy Lavender was forced to address the members at the interval to remind them to respect the visiting team. An official "unreserved apology" was issued to Cricket Australia, who subsequently requested MCC to launch their own investigation, stating their players and staff had been "verbally abused, with some being physically contacted".

While details of the disciplinary process are to remain "confidential", Thursday's update from MCC revealed sanctions for life, four-and-a-half years and 30 months, respectively.

"The actions of the three individuals in the Pavilion on the day in question fell well below the behaviour expected from our Members," read the statement. "The penalties set out above are the consequences of breaching the Club's Code of Conduct."