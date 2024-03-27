Asitha Fernando to replace injured Kasun Rajitha for Chattogram Test

Rajitha is understood to have injured his back while playing in the first Test in Sylhet

Kasun Rajitha has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh set to begin on March 30, Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed, with Asitha Fernando to swap in as his replacement.

Rajitha is understood to have injured his back while playing in the first Test in Sylhet, during which he had received treatment and managed to continue. In fact, his eight wickets, including a second innings five-wicket haul, were pivotal in Sri Lanka wrapping up a dominant win.

"Kasun Rajitha will not be available for the second test match as the player has suffered an injury to his left upper back area," stated an SLC media release. "Kasun will return home to start rehabilitation work."

Rajitha's replacement, Asitha, had also been ruled out of the first Test and indeed the entire series with a hamstring injury, but he is understood to have recovered quicker than expected and will fly down to Chattogram to link up with the rest of the squad.

Asitha has 41 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 26.85, though he has flourished against Bangladesh in particular with his two Tests against them reaping 13 wickets at 16.61.