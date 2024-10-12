Lance Morris sidelined by quad strain but hoping for short layoff

A fully fit Morris, who made his international debut against West Indies last season, would be in contention for the Australia A four-day or Australia ODI squads which are due to be named early next week. He was a regular around the Test squad last season.

"Frustrating to have to stop for a couple of months. I'm at that stage in my career with a Cricket Australia contract.... it's a transition into a 12-month cricketer," he told ESPNcricinfo. "But the silver lining is I've stayed fit and I feel stronger than ever. Whereas if I ignored it and cracked on with things, there's every likelihood that I would spend 12 months on the sidelines."