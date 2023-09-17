Four in six, ball by ball - Siraj scythes through Sri Lanka

Three overs into the Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka were already in a tricky situation, 8 for 1 against an India new-ball pair moving the ball prodigiously in overcast conditions. By the end of the fourth over, they were in a daze, unsure of what had hit them, after Mohammed Siraj became just the fourth bowler (in matches where ball-by-ball records are available) to pick up four wickets in an over in ODIs. Here's how Hemant Brar recorded it in our ball-by-ball commentary.

Siraj continues with three slips

3.1 Siraj to Nissanka, OUT

A stunner from Jadeja. A length ball from Siraj, just outside off. Nissanka pushed at it, opening the face of the bat at the point of contact, and that meant the ball went squarer. Jadeja dived to his right and pouched it low with both hands

Sadeera Samarawickrama at No. 4

3.2 Siraj to Samarawickrama, no run

Length ball in the channel, going away. Left alone

3.3 Siraj to Samarawickrama, OUT

An appeal for lbw and the umpire hardly took any time to raise his finger. Sadeera wants to review it, though. Was a length ball pitching just outside off that beat the inside edge and hit the batter around knee roll on the front pad. The ball-tracking shows it would have gone on to hit the top of the leg stump. Sri Lanka in deep trouble

Charith Asalanka is the new batter - one of the best No. 5s at the moment. Two slips for him

3.4 Siraj to Asalanka, OUT

Siraj on a hat-trick! He has got three in four balls now! It was full around off and Asalanka just pushed at it - think with little footwork, failing to keep it down. It went straight to cover where Kishan took it in front of his face, with reverse cups

Dhananjaya de Silva to face the hat-trick ball. Four slips

3.5 Siraj to Dhananjaya, FOUR runs

Length ball on the stumps and de Silva just pushes it through the vacant mid-on region. Siraj, full of adrenaline, puts in the chase alongside Kishan, beats Kishan but fails to stop the boundary. Kohli at slip, meanwhile, cannot stop laughing

3.6 Siraj to Dhananjaya, OUT

Fourth wicket for Siraj in the over - Sri Lanka 12 for 5! It was in the channel, slightly fuller than good length with the seam pointing towards deep third. Dhananjaya pushes at it away from the body. The ball moves away to take a faint outside edge and Rahul completes a regulation catch