BPL 2024 dates out, schedule clashes with five other T20 leagues

The schedule of the 2024 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will clash, to varying extents, with those of five other T20 leagues in the January-February window.
The BCB announced the schedule of the tournament - January 19 to March 1 - on Monday. The ILT20 in the UAE
will be on from January 19 to February 17. The SA20 league in South Africa
will be held from January 10 to February 10. The BBL in Australia
, which started on December 7, will run till January 24. The Super Smash in New Zealand
will be played from December 19 to January 28. And the PSL in Pakistan will be played from mid-February to mid-March, which might affect the BPL the most, since many of the franchises rely heavily on Pakistan for their overseas recruits.
Last season, 25 Pakistani cricketers played in the BPL, including top players like Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan, as well as tape-ball specialist Khawaja Nafay
, who made his T20 debut in the BPL.
Players from Afghanistan, England and the West Indies are also in high demand in the BPL, while the teams had recruited players from the Netherlands, Ireland, South Africa, USA and Zimbabwe last season, too.
The BPL will be played at the usual venues in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet, with the playoffs starting in Dhaka on February 25.