BPL 2024 dates out, schedule clashes with five other T20 leagues

The overlap with the PSL might hit the BPL the hardest, since Pakistanis are in big demand in the league

The schedule of the 2024 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will clash, to varying extents, with those of five other T20 leagues in the January-February window.

Last season, 25 Pakistani cricketers played in the BPL, including top players like Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan, as well as tape-ball specialist Khawaja Nafay , who made his T20 debut in the BPL.

Players from Afghanistan, England and the West Indies are also in high demand in the BPL, while the teams had recruited players from the Netherlands, Ireland, South Africa, USA and Zimbabwe last season, too.