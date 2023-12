BPL 2024 dates out, schedule clashes with five other T20 leagues

The BCB announced the schedule of the tournament - January 19 to March 1 - on Monday. The ILT20 in the UAE will be on from January 19 to February 17. The SA20 league in South Africa will be held from January 10 to February 10. The BBL in Australia , which started on December 7, will run till January 24. The Super Smash in New Zealand will be played from December 19 to January 28. And the PSL in Pakistan will be played from mid-February to mid-March, which might affect the BPL the most, since many of the franchises rely heavily on Pakistan for their overseas recruits.