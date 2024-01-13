In numbers - Finch signs off as one of the greats of the T20 game

He ranks right up there in the lists for top run-scorers, top century-makers, and much else

Aaron Finch acknowledges the cheers from the stands during his farewell game • Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Aaron Finch retired from professional cricket on Saturday, playing at the Docklands for Melbourne Renegades in his farewell game. It was fitting that he signed off with a T20 game, the format that brought him great success in a career spread over 17 years.

A legend of the T20 format

His 1095 fours are the fourth-highest for any batter in T20s, while only ten players have hit more sixes than his 452.

Finch is also one of only three batters with multiple 150-plus individual scores in the format, alongside Gayle and Brendon McCullum. Most of his career runs came as an opener - 9697 in 304 matches. Only three batters have had more T20 runs while opening the batting - Gayle (13,469), Alex Hales (11,136) and Warner (10,531).

Six years of T20 greatness

Finch had his best years in the T20 format between 2012 and 2018, where he matched Gayle's consistency. Between October 2012 and September 2018, Finch aggregated 6229 runs across 189 matches. Only Gayle's 7513 runs were higher than Finch's in this period.

He had an average of 37.75 in those six years, marginally behind Gayle's 38.33, but was striking at 147.11, three runs quicker than Gayle. Finch hit six hundreds and 43 fifties in this period, a 50-plus score every 3.8 innings, once again behind only Gayle's 54 50-plus scores (13 100s and 41 50s).

Finch had it comparatively tough in the IPL, where he represented nine franchises in 11 seasons, which is a record. But he finished with 2091 runs, scoring 15 half-centuries in 90 innings. Finch, with over 2000 runs in the BBL, T20 Blast and IPL, remains the only one to pass the milestone in three major T20 leagues. He is also the only one with 2000-plus runs in two leagues as a foreign player.

Aaron Finch was in supreme touch as he broke his own record for the highest individual T20I score, back in 2018 • Associated Press

Breaking his own record

Myrtle Maclagan is the only other player with this feat at the international level, having bettered the highest score in women's Tests twice in the space of two matches. The England opener scored 72 in the first-ever women's Test and surpassed it in the next game, scoring the first-ever hundred (119).