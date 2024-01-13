In numbers - Finch signs off as one of the greats of the T20 game

A legend of the T20 format
Finch retires as one of only ten players to aggregate 10,000-plus runs in the T20 format. His tally of 11,458 runs is the seventh-highest
overall, and the second-highest among Australians, behind only David Warner's 11,732 (and counting). Finch's tally of eight T20 hundreds is bettered only by two men - Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (10)
.
Finch is also one of only three batters with multiple 150-plus individual scores
in the format, alongside Gayle and Brendon McCullum. Most of his career runs came as an opener - 9697 in 304 matches. Only three batters have had more T20 runs while opening the batting
- Gayle (13,469), Alex Hales (11,136) and Warner (10,531).
Six years of T20 greatness
Finch had his best years in the T20 format between 2012 and 2018, where he matched Gayle's consistency. Between October 2012 and September 2018, Finch aggregated 6229 runs across 189 matches. Only Gayle's 7513 runs were higher than Finch's in this period.
He had an average of 37.75 in those six years, marginally behind Gayle's 38.33, but was striking at 147.11, three runs quicker than Gayle. Finch hit six hundreds and 43 fifties in this period, a 50-plus score every 3.8 innings, once again behind only Gayle's 54 50-plus scores (13 100s and 41 50s).
Finch had it comparatively tough in the IPL, where he represented nine franchises in 11 seasons, which is a record. But he finished with 2091 runs, scoring 15 half-centuries in 90 innings. Finch, with over 2000 runs in the BBL, T20 Blast and IPL, remains the only one to pass the milestone in three major T20 leagues. He is also the only one with 2000-plus runs in two leagues as a foreign player.
Finch became the first with a 150-plus score in T20Is when he made 156 against England in 2013
. Nearly five years later, Finch broke his record for the highest individual score in T20Is when he scored 172 against Zimbabwe
, which is still a record. Finch thus holds the unique distinction of breaking his own record for the highest score in a format
in international cricket.
Myrtle Maclagan is the only other player with this feat at the international level, having bettered the highest score in women's Tests
twice in the space of two matches. The England opener scored 72 in the first-ever women's Test and surpassed it in the next game, scoring the first-ever hundred (119).
Other than Finch, only Hazratullah Zazai (162 not out vs Ireland in 2019) has made 150-plus in a men's T20I innings
, while four have done it in women's T20Is
, but none as high as Finch's 172.