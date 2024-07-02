Colin Munro re-signs with Brisbane Heat until 2026

The defending BBL champions have secured Munro on a two-year deal ahead of the overseas draft

Colin Munro will again be part of Brisbane Heat's top order next season • Getty Images

Brisbane Heat have taken a key step towards defending their BBL title by re-signing former New Zealand batter Colin Munro for a further two seasons.

Munro, who announced his international retirement earlier this year after missing New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad, has played 428 T20 matches in multiple competitions and scored 10,961 runs at a career strike-rate of 141.25, with five centuries and 67 half-centuries.

The 37-year-old lines up for his third season with Heat and is the BBL's fourth player to be signed under new rules which allow each club to sign one international on a multi-year deal ahead of the overseas player draft.

Munro, who was a member of the Perth Scorchers' 2021-22 BBL title win, has played the past two seasons with the Heat and scored 502 runs with blistering knocks of 98 and 99 not out.

In both seasons he left early to join Desert Vipers in the UAE-based ILT20 competition but his new Heat deal will ensure Munro is available for all BBL matches, including finals.

Munro will lead a strong Heat line-up, alongside Australia's Usman Khawaja and Matt Renshaw, and wants to be part of a championship side.

"It was pretty poignant being away and watching the boys go one better to win the title, after going through the disappointment of the previous season when we got beaten at the death in the final,'" Munro said.

"It's a strong squad again and I'm looking forward to being part of what we can build together. There are always opportunities to get better and as a group, we should be excited about the new goals we will pursue this summer."