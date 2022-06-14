BCCI announces increase in monthly pensions of former players and umpires

The BCCI has announced a hike in the monthly pensions of former cricketers - both men and women - and also former umpires, effective June 1, 2022.

Among men, former first-class players, who earlier got INR 15,000 per month, will get INR 30,000, while former Test players, who got INR 37,500, will now receive INR 60,000. Those with INR 50,000 pension will get INR 70,000. Women international players, who got INR 30,000, will receive INR 52,500 from now, while first-class cricketers who retired before 2003 and were getting INR 22,500 will now get INR 45,000.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a statement, "It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline and as a board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution."

The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) welcomed the development, and expressed its "immense gratitude" to the BCCI.