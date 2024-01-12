Bhuvneshwar returns to first-class cricket after six years with a five-for

But what unfolded thereafter was a Bhuvneshwar masterclass as he marked his first-class return by claiming 5 for 25 from 13 overs, three of which were maidens. Bhuvneshwar, 33, who last played a Test in January 2018 against South Africa, dismissed Sourav Paul (13) and Sudip Gharami (0) in the space of three balls. He then returned to take the wickets of Anustup Majumdar (12), captain Manoj Tiwary (3) and Abhishek Porel (12) in the same spell.