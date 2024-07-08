Ashwin makes his next move

The India offspinner will be one of the co-owners of American Gambits in the Global Chess League

Ace spinner, trusted match winner, and now, chess team owner. India's R Ashwin added a new feather to his cap on Monday, announcing his entry into the Global Chess League in London, as the owner of the newly formed American Gambits.

The league, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, unveiled the six franchises for the second season, to be held from October 3 to 12. Ashwin, a prominent chess fan, will co-own the Gambits team alongside business leaders Prachura PP and Venkat Narayana.

The other franchises competing in the second season include Alpine SG Pipers, Ganges Grandmasters, Mumba Masters, PBG Alaskan Knights, and the inaugural season champions Triveni Continental Kings.

The players will compete in a joint team format consisting of six players, including two top women chess players and a prodigy player per team.