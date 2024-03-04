Carl Crowe leaves Lancashire after two seasons as assistant coach

Carl Crowe, Lancashire's assistant coach, has left the club by mutual consent on the eve of the 2024 county season, in order to pursue new coaching opportunities.

Crowe, 48, played 83 professional games between 1995 and 2009, and worked as a consultant coach with Lancashire's spinners for the 2020 and 2021 seasons before taking up the assistant role on a full-time basis in late 2021.

Previously he had built his reputation on the T20 franchise circuit, including through his extensive work with Sunil Narine.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Emirates Old Trafford, but I have decided the time is right in my coaching career to now move on and seek some exciting new opportunities," Crowe said. .

"It was a pleasure to work for the Red Rose and I am sure that there are successful times ahead for this group. I would like to wish Dale, Keaton, the players and our Members and supporters all the very best for the future."

Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton added: "Carl has made the decision to pursue new opportunities in his coaching career and we fully respect his decision to do so. I would like to thank him for all his hard work since joining us permanently in 2021 and wish him the best of luck with what is to come.

"The club has enjoyed a really strong and productive relationship with Carl during the past few years and we would certainly be open to working together again in the future in some way, should the right opportunity present itself.