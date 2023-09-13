Chloe Tryon returns for South Africa's home series against New Zealand

Laura Wolvaardt will continue to lead the side, with her position as interim captain to be reviewed after the series

After skipping the Pakistan tour, Chloe Tryon is back in the South Africa squad that will play three ODIs and five T20Is against New Zealand at home. Laura Wolvaardt will continue to lead the side, having taken over in an interim capacity for the tour of Pakistan after Sune Luus stepped down from the position last month.

Tryon, the vice-captain under Luus, had asked for a " leave of absence " for the games in Pakistan, where South Africa were swept in the three-match T20I series before bouncing back to win the first two ODIs. The last ODI will be played on Thursday in Karachi, where the entire series has been held.

Tryon is the only addition to the squad that is in Pakistan.

"We are very happy to have Chloe Tryon back within the space and excited to see how she will further improve the squad with her all-round qualities," Clinton du Preez, the women's convener of selectors, said in a statement. "We go into the New Zealand series on a high and we want to carry the momentum into the tour at home.

South Africa vs New Zealand fixtures September 24: 1st ODI, Potchefstroom

September 28: 2nd ODI, Pietermaritzburg

October 1: 3rd ODI, Durban

October 6: 1st T20I, East London

October 8: 2nd T20I, East London

October 10: 3rd T20I, East London

October 14: 4th T20I, Benoni

October 15: 5th T20I, Benoni

"It was always going to be very difficult to adapt to the conditions in Pakistan. However, I'm pleased with how the team competed in the T20Is, where they narrowly missed out on winning games. It remained small margins and one can see how the players have learned from their shortcomings and brought it into the ODI format. There are many positives, and one that stands out for me is the shared individual performances of the players."

The ODI games against New Zealand, part of the Women's Championship, will be played in Potchefstroom, Pietermaritzburg and Durban, while the T20Is will be held in East London and Benoni. The third ODI, in Durban, will form the latest edition of the Black Day ODI, where South Africa will wear their black outfits and armbands in support of the fight against gender-based violence.

CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said, "As we eagerly prepare to welcome the team back home [from Pakistan], our hearts are filled with excitement as we anticipate the clash against New Zealand in the three ODIs, including the significant Black Day, and the five exhilarating T20Is."

When Wolvaardt was named the interim captain , it was for the Pakistan and New Zealand series, with CSA saying that her position would be reviewed after the New Zealand series, which ends on October 15.