Munro celebrates ball-boy's catch

A ball-boy dropped an attempted catch as Aamer Jamal whipped Shadab Khan over midwicket for six in the PSL. Colin Munro, fielding in the deep, was quick to put an arm around him and offer him some tips. The result? The same ball-boy completing a difficult catch as Arif Yaqoob launched a six behind square leg off the penultimate over of Peshawar Zalmi's chase and getting a bear hug from Munro, who also lifted him in the air in celebration.