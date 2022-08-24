Shubman Gill set to play for Glamorgan for remainder of 2022 County Championship season
It is understood that his involvement is subject to visa clearance
India batter Shubman Gill is set for his maiden stint in the County Championship after signing with Glamorgan for the remainder of the 2022 season, subject to visa clearance.
If all goes to plan, Gill will be the seventh India player to be signed by a county team this season, after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Siraj (both Warwickshire), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex) and Navdeep Saini (Kent). He will be the third Indian to feature for Glamorgan in County Championship after Ravi Shastri (1987-91) and Sourav Ganguly (2005).
The top-order batter is coming off a superb run in the ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe, where he scored 205 runs at 102.50 average and 245 runs at 122.50 average respectively. Gill has experience of playing 11 Test matches in which he has scored 579 runs at an average of 30.47. His last red-ball game was the fifth Test against England in Birmingham in July this year where he made scores of 17 and 4 in India's defeat.
He has also featured in 12 first-class matches for his home team Punjab in the Ranji Trophy, India's domestic red-ball tournament, where he has scored 1176 runs at an average of 65.33.
Glamorgan are currently third in the Division Two table with five wins in 10 matches. They still have four more matches left and will resume the season against Worcestershire on September 5 in Cardiff.
None of the three overseas players they have used in the Championship will be available in September, with Colin Ingram at the CPL and Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser back in Australia. The club previously announced that Ajaz Patel will play the final month of the season for them.