Former India captain will rest and recuperate while in isolation at home

Sachin Tendulkar, who was hospitalised as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19, was on Thursday discharged and is now recuperating at home in Mumbai, while staying in isolation.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 this month, confirmed the development through a tweet. "I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate," he wrote. "I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it.

"I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances.

Tendulkar was hospitalised on April 2 as a precautionary measure after testing positive. At the time, all his other family members had tested negative.

In March, Tendulkar was part of the Road Safety World Series Challenge in Raipur, a veterans' tournament that featured retired players from India, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and England.

A week after Tendulkar led India Legends to the title, he was among four players - Irfan and Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath - to test positive. Badrinath recently tweeted about testing negative and resuming work as a commentator for IPL 2021.