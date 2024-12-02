Craig Cumming named head coach of the Blaze

Craig Cumming , the former New Zealand batter, has been appointed as head coach of the Blaze for their first season affiliated to Nottinghamshire as part of the Tier 1 women's domestic structure.

Cumming has enjoyed success in his home country with Otago Sparks, leading them to two 50-over Hallyburton Johnstone titles in four years. He will arrive in the UK in the new year, after the conclusion of the Super Smash T20 competition.

"I feel very humbled and privileged to be selected as head coach of the Blaze," Cumming said.

"I know some of the players and staff already, and have visited the team while in the UK over the last couple of years, so I know that everyone works to the highest standards. But most importantly, I know that I'm joining a brilliant group of people, both on and off the field.

"I can't wait to be part of this wonderful team, and I'm ambitious to help deliver more of the success they have had in the past couple of seasons."

Cumming's appointment comes after Chris Guest , who coached the Blaze to their first piece of silverware in last season's Charlotte Edwards Cup, left to take charge of England Women Under-19s.

Blaze director of cricket, James Cutt, said: "Craig's success as a coach speaks for itself. In a relatively short period of time, Craig has had a significant impact at Otago, who have been a pre-eminent force in New Zealand women's cricket in the past few years. I'm excited to see how we can evolve under his leadership.

"Guesty's departure gave us an opportunity to look at how we could move forward from a position of strength, having put together such a strong record over the past two summers.

"We conducted an exhaustive, global search to find the best candidate, and - amongst some very strong applicants - Craig's credentials and pedigree were the most compelling.