Cricket, have you been nice or naughty this year?

The cricket calendar is bloated, festooned with arcane traditions, and completely in thrall to money - which means it really comes into its own at Christmas. In the spirit of giving things that are not really wanted but everyone buys into out of a sense of social obligation, here is the Light Roller's annual awards stocking filler. There is no gift receipt.

Conspiracy Theory of the Year: SKY catch

With South Africa's World Cup dream steadily With South Africa's World Cup dream steadily going the way South African World Cup dreams usually do , David Miller plonked a full toss down the ground, Suryakumar Yadav sprinted around from long-on to complete a running relay catch, and 1.4 billion Indians rejoiced. Meanwhile, over on Reddit, a slightly smaller but no less dedicated community got stuck into poring over footage of the event. Had the third umpire properly checked whether SKY's foot brushed the boundary marker? Could that slight discolouration of the grass prove said boundary marker had actually been moved earlier in the innings? Was that a puff of smoke on the grassy knoll or could the shooter have been holed up in the book depository? Rarely has the tinfoil-hat brigade had it so good.

Commitment to Change Award: Pakistan's groundsmen

Pakistan is the spiritual home of subcontinental fast bowling - although that fine tradition was beginning to look a bit rickety when they were Pakistan is the spiritual home of subcontinental fast bowling - although that fine tradition was beginning to look a bit rickety when they were beaten 2-0 in their own conditions by Bangladesh . A pummelling at the hands of Harry Brook and Joe Root on a flat one in Multan followed, after which the Pakistan management had a brainwave. First question: did anyone see England play spin in India earlier this year ? Second question: do we still have any spinners? Meanwhile, the ground staff in Multan and Rawalpindi attacked their new brief with the gusto of a middle-class family who had just bought their first pressure cooker. Out came the industrial fans and heaters, and in all likelihood a tandoor was constructed over the strip. By game day, the pitch had been crisped to perfection. With a twirl of that luscious moustache, Sajid Khan provided the choicest accompaniments, doing the rest with Noman Ali.

Architectural Feature of the Year: High Ceilings

Previously best known for being the place high ceiling." Which basically means: might be good, might not. And is in no way a guide to whether you could fit a full-size Josh Hull in their front room. Previously best known for being the place where Neil McKenzie used to sellotape his bat for good luck , the humble ceiling took centre stage - so to speak - thanks to England's whimsical approach to selection, which went something like: "Gosh, those stats are rubbish. Are we even sure he plays cricket?" "No, but check out his height/pace/release point/hairstyle. I bet this guy has a really." Which basically means: might be good, might not. And is in no way a guide to whether you could fit a full-size Josh Hull in their front room.

Good thing he's got a high ceiling, else he'd be knocking his head on it: 6' 7" Josh Hull gets his Test cap from Andrew Flintoff • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Absolutely Did Not Choke Award: South Africa

Look, the South Africa men's and women's teams both won World Cup semi-finals this year. Which, given the weight of history, is really quite a thing. Almost as good as lifting the trophy but without needing to put pressure on your luggage allowance. The Look, the South Africa men's and women's teamswon World Cup semi-finals this year. Which, given the weight of history, is really quite a thing. Almost as good as lifting the trophy but without needing to put pressure on your luggage allowance. The women didn't really get close anyway - which is sort of a consolation. And as for the men, well, 30 runs off 30 balls with six wickets in hand really isn't as simple as it sounds when you factor in Jasprit Bumrah still having two full overs lef- BWAHAHAHAHAHAAH, who are we kidding?

Administrator's Administrator of the Year: Jay Shah

A unanimous vote (apart from one abstention). It's been another blockbuster year for the little big man, who always comes up clutch in the pressure moments - for instance, after guiding India's men to their first World Cup win in over a decade (Surely that was Rahul Dravid? - Ed), he was on hand with a fun-size flagpole for Rohit Sharma to stick triumphantly into the Kensington Oval outfield. Instantly iconic. We're not quite sure why he decided to trade in the job as cricket's No. 1 most powerful person (head of the BCCI) to be the guy pushed around by the head of the BCCI (ICC chairman). But you can be certain he'll still be the poster boy for go-getting young administrators the world over.

Kamindu Mendis: ace batter, versatile bowler, gun fielder, and suspense giver • PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

WTC Denier of the Year: Ben Stokes

Stokesy, love your work - we really mean that. But the science is in on Stokesy, love your work - we really mean that. But the science is in on this critical issue . At least 99% of all serious cricket experts have formed the overwhelming consensus that the World Test Championship is real. In fact - and perhaps you may need to sit down for this - the WTC may have been happening from as far back as 2019. Worse: it's possible that the WTC is not even a conspiracy against England, the nation that has hosted two finals already. To misquote another beloved Ben (Kenobi): the WTC could bring balance to the global game. Search your feelings, Stokesy. You know this to be true.

Setting us up for Disappointment Award: Kamindu Mendis

No Sri Lanka batter has ever had as monstrous a run in their first ten Tests as Kamindu Mendis, who has reaped 1110 runs in his first 17 innings, at an average of 74. Not only have two-thirds of those runs come away from home, the man is also a monster in the field - as safe in the slips as he is dynamic in the outfield. As an aside, he also bowls spin with either arm. No Sri Lanka batter has ever had as monstrous a run in their first ten Tests as Kamindu Mendis, who has reaped 1110 runs in his first 17 innings, at an average of 74. Not only have two-thirds of those runs come away from home, the man is also a monster in the field - as safe in the slips as he is dynamic in the outfield. As an aside, he also bowls spin with either arm.

This is all sounding way too good to be true for a young Sri Lanka batter, who as a breed have in recent years taken to scuttling their own careers in all manner of creative ways. It seems prudent to prepare ourselves for what may befall Kamindu in 2025. A haunting loss of form? Injury? A night out with Niroshan Dickwella? Life, surely, can't stay this good.*

Nepo-Sensation of the Year: Rocky Flintoff

In the back half of 2024, Flintoff Jr has made a spectacular charge with the bat, impressing for Lancashire's Second XI, before being vaulted into the England Lions squad for South Africa, and more recently In the back half of 2024, Flintoff Jr has made a spectacular charge with the bat, impressing for Lancashire's Second XI, before being vaulted into the England Lions squad for South Africa, and more recently being named in the Lions squad for Australia . And who might be coaching that Lions team, you ask? Why, old man Andrew, of course. Bless.