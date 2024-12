Cricket, have you been nice or naughty this year?

Pakistan is the spiritual home of subcontinental fast bowling - although that fine tradition was beginning to look a bit rickety when they were beaten 2-0 in their own conditions by Bangladesh . A pummelling at the hands of Harry Brook and Joe Root on a flat one in Multan followed, after which the Pakistan management had a brainwave. First question: did anyone see England play spin in India earlier this year ? Second question: do we still have any spinners? Meanwhile, the ground staff in Multan and Rawalpindi attacked their new brief with the gusto of a middle-class family who had just bought their first pressure cooker. Out came the industrial fans and heaters, and in all likelihood a tandoor was constructed over the strip. By game day, the pitch had been crisped to perfection. With a twirl of that luscious moustache, Sajid Khan provided the choicest accompaniments, doing the rest with Noman Ali.