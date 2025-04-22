Cricket Scotland reaches 'amicable resolution' with former player Hamza Tahir

Cricket Scotland says it has reached an "amicable resolution" with its former player Hamza Tahir , who had alleged he was the victim of racial discrimination when announcing his retirement from international cricket last year.

Tahir, a left-arm spinner who made a total of 49 appearances across ODIs and T20Is, announced in June 2024 that he would be pursuing an unfair dismissal case after losing his Cricket Scotland contract earlier that year.

Speaking at the time at a press conference in Edinburgh, alongside another former Scotland player Majid Haq as well as anti-racism campaigners, Tahir claimed he had to "work twice as hard to be on the same level as others" within the international set-up, adding that "enough was enough".

Tahir's retirement followed separate complaints by Majid and another former Scotland player Qasim Sheikh, whose allegations in 2022 prompted an independent review, Changing the Boundaries. This listed 448 examples of racism and discrimination within cricket in Scotland, while finding the governance and leadership of cricket in the country to be institutionally racist.

The findings of that report, however, have since been queried, with only five incidents detailed within the report progressing to disciplinary measures.

In a statement, Cricket Scotland acknowledged Tahir's claims of unfair treatment, adding: "Both parties are pleased to confirm that a claim of unfair dismissal has now been brought to an amicable resolution."

"In a demonstration of positive action, Cricket Scotland and Hamza Tahir have agreed to work together to show their collective commitment to improve player equality and ensure there is no place for discrimination in Scottish cricket.