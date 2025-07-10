CWI attempts to expand cricket in Americas through FECA initiative

La Federación de Críquet de las Américas (FECA), a regional body that will "act as a collaborative platform to coordinate the exponential growth of cricket" across North, Central, and South America. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced plans to establish and spearhead(FECA), a regional body that will "act as a collaborative platform to coordinate the exponential growth of cricket" across North, Central, and South America.

The move comes following CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow's visit to Lima, Peru, highlighting the board's commitment to expand the sport beyond the Caribbean. CWI is set to assume a parental role in FECA as the only ICC Full Member in the region.

"This marks a pivotal step in advancing cricket across the Americas," Shallow said in a statement. "Cricket West Indies embraces its responsibility not only to the Caribbean but to the wider region. We recognise the importance of structure, collaboration, and a unified vision to unlock the immense potential that exists throughout the Americas."

CWI's chief executive officer, Chris Dehring, highlighted the importance of growing the game in countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, among others. According to the CWI release, there are currently 72,000 registered players in Brazil alone.

"Our efforts to expand cricket must redound positively to each country under our remit," he said. "This growth will not only uplift national programmes, but will also strengthen West Indies cricket by broadening our base, increasing opportunities, and deepening our regional relevance.

"With the emergence and development of cricketing hubs in areas such as Brazil, with 72,000 registered players - most of them women under professional contracts - along with Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina, this region is ripe for meaningful engagement."

Currently, two youth teams from the USA are part of CWI's Rising Stars Under-19 Tournament in St. Kitts, while USA national players such as Aaron Jones, Ali Khan and Shayan Jahangir have been part of the CPL.