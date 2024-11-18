Vettori to leave Australia Test coaching duties for IPL auction

The Test starts on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium while the IPL auction will take place in Jeddah over two days on November 24-25, which has caused some conflict for three IPL coaches - Vettori, Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer , who are in Perth to either coach or commentate.

Vettori is one of the rare coaches in world cricket that holds a permanent assistant role with an international team while also being the full-time head coach of an IPL franchise and the full-time head coach of a Hundred side in Birmingham Phoenix.

Vettori has been Australia's bowling coach for all three formats since 2022 working under long-time friend Andrew McDonald . He is highly-valued by Cricket Australia to the point where they have allowed him to pursue franchise coaching roles around his commitments with the men's team.

"We are very supportive of Dan's role as Head Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad," an Australia team spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo. "Dan will complete final preparation for the first Test before attending the IPL auction. He will then be with team for the remainder of the Border Gavaskar Trophy."

The prioritisation of the IPL auction over a Test match, as well as the scheduling of the auction in Saudi Arabia during an Australia-India Test, is a sign of the times. Ponting and Langer, who are employed as commentators with Australian broadcaster Channel Seven, are also set to miss part of the Test to attend the auction as head coaches of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Vettori has missed certain series in recent years due to his franchise commitments with replacement coaches seconded to work with Australia. However, this will be the first time he will leave midway through a Test to attend the IPL auction, having been able to fulfil his duties with Australia this time last year against Pakistan before flying to India for the auction in between matches.

CA is also advertising for a new full-time national pace bowling coach who will be able to fill-in for Vettori in the future on tours that he misses.

Vettori was on deck with Australia's squad at their first day of training at the WACA ground on Monday, working closely with the bowling unit while also throwing left-arm orthodox deliveries to the batters in preparation for facing Ravindra Jadeja in the Perth Test.

Australia had two consultants working with their main coaching team on Monday in former Australia batter Michael Hussey and former Glamorgan, Leicestershire and Somerset allrounder Jim Allenby , who is permanently based in Perth. Both men worked with Australia's team ahead of the first Test against Pakistan last summer and will be with the team all week in the lead in to the Test match.

Australia's fielding coach Andre Borovec is currently in charge of the T20I side that is playing the three-match series against Pakistan which concludes in Hobart on Monday night. Both he and Josh Inglis, the stand-in T20 captain, will fly from Hobart to Perth tomorrow to join the Test squad.