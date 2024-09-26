Deepti: Winning T20 World Cup will 'change things from every perspective'

India aren't under pressure to win their first senior women's World Cup title; instead, they are taking inspiration from the success of the Indian men's team earlier this year as they head into the Women's T20 World Cup , according to allrounder Deepti Sharma

India Women have never lifted World Cup silverware at the senior level, their Under-19 counterparts making history when they won the inaugural age-group women's T20 title in South Africa in 2023. That was the curtain-raiser to the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, also held in South Africa, where India lost their semi-final to eventual sixth-time champions Australia.

"I wouldn't say pressure because the World Cup is a big event for each and every player, but personally I'm motivated with the men's World Cup they took home," Deepti told ESPNcricinfo. "We are doing a really good job throughout each and every series and every tournament and I won't say it's a pressure, but we will do our best."

India were runners-up at the 2020 edition in Australia and have twice reached the final of the ODI World Cup, in 2005 and 2017. It was the latter that Deepti highlighted as a watershed moment for women's cricket in India. There, England clinched a nine-run victory before an ecstatic home crowd at Lord's.

"How we played the finals in 2017, suddenly everything was changed," said Deepti, who was still only 19 at the time but already had 30 ODIs and three T20Is to her name. "Personally it feels really good because the fans, they know I'm Deepti Sharma. It's difficult to go out in the mall or walking down some streets.

"It's a great feeling from the 2017 World Cup final and obviously if we win the World Cup things will really change from every perspective and each woman will want to play cricket after that, so I'm hoping for the best."

From reflecting on how her sport has changed since then, Deepti was also struck by how much progress had been made in just the past couple of years as the women's global franchise circuit has flourished. She was speaking at The Oval last month while preparing for the Women's Hundred eliminator with London Spirit, who went on to win the final.

Deepti Sharma won the Women's Hundred 2024 with the Heather Knight-led London Spirit • Getty Images

Having called international rivals Charlie Dean, Heather Knight and Sarah Glenn team-mates through the campaign, and played with Alyssa Healy, Chamari Athapaththu and Sophie Ecclestone in her second season with UP Warriorz at the WPL where she was the MVP in 2024, any mystique surrounding World Cup opponents is all but gone.

Having come into the Spirit squad as a replacement for the injured Grace Harris, Deepti played eight matches, scoring 212 runs at a strike rate of 132.50 and going unbeaten five times in her six innings. She also took eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.85. Deepti was the fifth-highest run-scorer at this year's WPL with 295 runs at a strike rate of 136.57 and she took 10 wickets at an average of 21.70 and economy rate of 7.23.

And while India's players have become even bigger stars at home, whether it be from reaching the closing stages of World Cups or their franchise appearances, it may well have made them easier for fans to identify with. Deepti felt as much when India hosted South Africa in June and July this year. Then, India suffered an early scare with a 12-run defeat in the opening T20I in Chennai having swept their ODI series in Bengaluru 3-0.

Those matches were India's last before the Women's Asia Cup, where they were upset in the final by T20 World Cup qualifiers Sri Lanka.

"The World Cup gives lot of confidence that we can do our best and small girls when they come to watch our series in India - in Bangalore, we played the South Africa series - and they were like, 'I want autographs' and 'I want pictures', so it's great to watch them," Deepti said. "And they said, 'I also started playing cricket.'

"We just told them, 'don't give up, just play your best and don't think about the result, results will come, just express yourself'."

Despite those hiccups against South Africa and Sri Lanka, Deepti was confident heading into the World Cup, where India will start their campaign against New Zealand on October 4.

"We're quite positive as a team," she said. "We are doing really well and we are thinking that each and every game is important, so whether we are playing any team, we are quite focused."