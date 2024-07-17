Former Sri Lanka Under-19 captain Dhammika Niroshana shot dead
He was shot outside his home and a police investigation is underway
Former Sri Lanka Under-19 captain Dhammika Niroshana has died at the age of 41 after he was shot by an unidentified individual outside his home in Ambalangoda, Sri Lanka. According to Sri Lankan Police, investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the shooter.
Niroshana, who is survived by his wife and two children, had a promising cricketing career before his early retirement from all forms of the game in 2004. A fast-bowler who on occasion could hold his own with the bat, Niroshana was a part of Sri Lanka's age-group sides making his Under-19 debut in 2000, before captaining them briefly in 2002.
While he never played for the senior team, he did play alongside several future Sri Lanka stars, such as Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga and Farveez Maharoof, at the Under-19 level and in the first-class circuit, where he played for first Chilaw Marians CC and then Galle CC.