Former Sri Lanka Under-19 captain Dhammika Niroshana shot dead

He was shot outside his home and a police investigation is underway

ESPNcricinfo staff
17-Jul-2024 • 5 hrs ago
Sri Lanka Under-19 bowler Dhammika Niroshan delivers a ball to West Indies Under-19 batsman Alcindo Holder during his spell of 3-36 from 10 overs. Umpire Tony Cooper from Fiji looks on. ICC Under-19 World Cup Super League Group 1: Sri Lanka Under-19s v West Indies Under-19s at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 31 January 2002.

Dhammika Niroshana made his Sri Lanka Under-19 debut in 2000 and went on to captain them in 2002  •  Chris Skelton/Photosport

Former Sri Lanka Under-19 captain Dhammika Niroshana has died at the age of 41 after he was shot by an unidentified individual outside his home in Ambalangoda, Sri Lanka. According to Sri Lankan Police, investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the shooter.
Niroshana, who is survived by his wife and two children, had a promising cricketing career before his early retirement from all forms of the game in 2004. A fast-bowler who on occasion could hold his own with the bat, Niroshana was a part of Sri Lanka's age-group sides making his Under-19 debut in 2000, before captaining them briefly in 2002.
While he never played for the senior team, he did play alongside several future Sri Lanka stars, such as Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga and Farveez Maharoof, at the Under-19 level and in the first-class circuit, where he played for first Chilaw Marians CC and then Galle CC.
Dhammika NiroshanaSri Lanka

