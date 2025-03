Does Shubman Gill currently have the highest career average in ODIs?

When New Zealand squeaked past West Indies to win by one wicket in Dunedin in February 1980, you're right that the last four runs came with the final pair at the crease - No. 10, Gary Troup (who finished with 7 not out) and No. 11, Stephen Boock (2 not out). Neither was any great shakes with the bat - Troup was once dismissed five times in the space of seven balls bowled to him in Tests - but they somehow got New Zealand home. Boock remembered being "absolutely petrified" before he went in to face the West Indian fast bowlers, but somehow scampered through for the winning run: "I got a leg-bye off Joel Garner from the last ball of an over. At the time I thought I was in complete control, but when I looked at it on television later it looked as though I changed my mind ten times. If the throw had hit I would have been out by miles."