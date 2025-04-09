BCB Anti-Corruption Unit looking into controversial stumping in Dhaka Premier League

The BCB's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is looking into a stumping incident from a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match between Gulshan Cricket Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The incident occurred in the dying moments of the game, when batter Minhajul Abedin got out in unusual circumstances even though he had enough time to make his ground. Minhajul stepped out against offspinner Naeem Islam but even as wicketkeeper Alif Hasan failed to break the stumps on first attempt, Minhajul hardly made any attempt to get inside his crease and even pulled his bat back that kept him outside the crease, leading to his dismissal.

The decision was referred to the third umpire immediately and television replays of the incident were quite compelling. After Minhajul went outside the crease, he left the ball despite seeing it go wide of off stump. As Alif tried whipping the bails off for the stumping and missed, Minhajul hovered his bat in the air inside the crease without grounding it, but then pulled it back and the stumps were broken on second attempt by the wicketkeeper.

The timing of the dismissal has caused a lot of outrage. Shinepukur, battling for survival in the tournament with just two points in nine outings, needed just six runs in seven overs to beat Gulshan, who were on 11 points in the table. It was a golden opportunity for them, but Minhajul's dismissal ended their innings on 173, and they lost by five runs.

On-air commentator Mazhar Uddin Omi expressed astonishment, saying: "This is shocking, I have never seen anything like this before."

Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM), the BCB body that organises the league, said that it has informed the board's anti-corruption body about the incident, while they wait for the umpires' report on the incident.

"We saw the footage. It was the last dismissal of the day. This sort of thing is usually the match referee's responsibility," CCDM's league coordinator, Sabbir Ahmed said. "We are aware of the TV umpire sitting next to him also, so they must have studied the footage. They are supposed to give a report on the incident. The CCDM contacted the BCB's anti-corruption unit, about whether they are taking a step or not. We have been told that the ACU is working on it."