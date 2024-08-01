Emilio Gay to depart Northants, set for Durham move

Emilio Gay will leave Northamptonshire at the end of the season after turning down the club's offer of a new contract. It is understood he will sign for Durham.

Gay, 24, a talented batter who came through the talent pathway at Wantage Road from the age of 15, made his first-class debut for the county in 2019 and went on to establish himself in Northamptonshire's top order.

The left-hander boasts a solid first-class record, averaging 35.71 from 47 red-ball matches, with 19 fifty-plus scores including six centuries. His form has stepped up a level in 2024, with 860 runs at 61.42 in Division Two of the County Championship - a tally boosted by a career-best 261 against Middlesex in April. Gay has also represented Northants in 39 white-ball matches.

"After the most important, and memorable decade of my life, this season will be my last with Northamptonshire," Gay said in a statement released on Thursday. "Northamptonshire enabled me to fulfil my childhood dream, to become a professional cricket player.

"Thank you to everyone at NCCC. Hopefully I will make the club proud. Over the last decade at Northants there have been so many people who have helped me progress. I will never be able to thank all my team-mates, the coaches, staff and fans enough. Northants will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you."

Northamptonshire put on record that they were "naturally disappointed" to lose a homegrown they had nurtured, and wished Gay well for the next chapter of his career.

John Sadler, the club's head coach, said: "From early we always believed Emilio would become a high-class batsman. He has a great work ethic and this is one of the reasons his game has developed so rapidly over the last two years. It is a shame that Emilio's future doesn't lie with us, but he is very ambitious and believes a fresh challenge will be the best thing for him on his quest to play international cricket. We wish him well and will all enjoy watching his career unfold."