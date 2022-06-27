Sam Billings added to England squad for India series decider

Sam Billings has been added to England's Test squad to face India at Edgbaston on Friday, after stepping in to the team at Trent Bridge as a Covid substitute for Ben Foakes, whose place is in doubt while he undergoes five days of isolation.

Billings, whose previous Test cap had come in Hobart at the end of the Ashes tour in January, was once again called up at short notice, after Foakes missed the whole of the third day's play at Headingley with a stiff back, before being substituted out of the game following his positive test.

Under the ICC's protocols for Covid substitutions, Billings would have been permitted to bat if required in England's second innings, and has now officially earned his second Test cap, even though his main contribution was a bizarre caught-behind off Neil Wagner that he managed to wedge between his knees.

However, having worked under Brendon McCullum at Kolkata Knight Riders, Billings is already enjoying the new atmosphere around the England team, as he told Sky Sports before the start of the final day's play at Headingley.

"[McCullum's] got this amazing quality to be able to say something with emotion, but being emotionless, if that makes sense," Billings said.

"So the lasting effect it has on the group isn't like it's talked about for days afterwards. It's to the point, it's clear, it's clarity, and it's about making you feel ten feet tall

"I know that's been said a lot, but that's probably his best quality. He absolutely puts confidence into you and together with Stokes they encapsulate exactly what this team wants to be.

"The most important thing is he's a quality human being. Everyone knows that, whoever has played against him or the Kiwi lads as well. He's a quality human being and everything he does is with incredible integrity and honesty.

"And that's all you want as players. You want that clarity and honesty, combined with someone who's got the best in mind for you. Yeah, it's a really good combination."

It will be touch and go whether Billings will be required to make his third Test appearance against India on Friday, however. Having gone into isolation following his diagnosis on Sunday, Foakes is due to link back up with the squad on Birmingham, one day out from the Test.

Billings' addition is the only change to what is now a 15-man squad, with the selectors choosing to keep faith in Zak Crawley at the top of the order, despite a lean series in which he was visibly struggling for form and confidence. His final contribution was an unconvincing innings of 25 from 33 balls, which included the run-out of his opening partner Alex Lees for 9, and he finishes the series with 87 runs at 14.50.

However, with the short turnaround to the India Test, and given that England's management of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum are keen to reinforce a positive mindset within their players, Crawley has been backed to come good, having already made a century in the Caribbean earlier this year.