ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Men's T20 leagues bowling nominees: strikers from the subcontinent

Jaffna Kings were shot out for 89 in this match, largely thanks to Rajitha. Of the seven batters who fell for single-digit scores, he accounted for four, all in the top six. It started third ball of the innings, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz slicing one to backward point. Then, first ball of the third over, Rajitha was in it again, getting a thin edge off one that squared Nishan Madushka up. Two balls later, it was 7 for 4, when Shoaib Malik was undone by a straight one that nipped back to hit off. David Miller managed to hit a four off the last ball of the over, but the next over Rajitha bowled, Miller chipped the second delivery back to the bowler to make it 21 for 5. Jaffna eventually managed to scrape together another 68 runs, but that was far too small a target and Galle Titans got there inside 14 overs.