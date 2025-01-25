ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's T20I batting nominees: Four World Cup wonders and a New Zealand record-breaker
Featuring a Rohit Sharma one-man show, a Finn Allen demolition job, and more
137 vs Pakistan
third T20I, Dunedin
Allen knows only one way to bat, and when it comes off, it looks like this. He ransacked 137 off 62 balls, breaking Brendon McCullum's record for the highest T20I score by a New Zealand batter. His innings featured 16 sixes - the joint-most by a batter at the time. Pakistan kept bowling in his arc, and he kept swinging them onto the grass banks and beyond. Haris Rauf bore the brunt of it, conceding 47 off 14 balls. Allen's runs came at a strike rate of 220.96; the other batters in the match scored at a combined 135.39. The big win in this game gave New Zealand a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
80 vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup, Providence
On a difficult pitch and against a strong opponent, Gurbaz showed Afghanistan were more than just their spinners. His score was five runs more than what New Zealand managed between them. He had a shaky start, though - he got a life on 12 and then on 16. Getting to 26 off 30 balls at the ten-over mark, he switched gears, and off the next 26 balls he scored 54, with two fours and five sixes. This included charging at Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson and hitting them over their heads. That Gurbaz stayed almost till the end played a key role in Afghanistan collecting 104 from the last ten overs.
68 not out vs New Zealand
T20 World Cup, Tarouba
West Indies were 91 for 7 after 15 overs. Sensing an opportunity to bowl them out, Kane Williamson kept his main bowlers on and had them 112 for 9 after 18. No one could have predicted what followed. Rutherford, who was on 31 off 27 at that point, decided to keep strike for the last two overs. Daryl Mitchell bowled the 19th over; Rutherford bludgeoned him for three sixes. Mitchell Santner bowled the 20th and was taken for two fours and a six. Rutherford's unbeaten 68 off 39 balls helped West Indies post 149 for 9. It turned out to be just enough and sealed West Indies' Super Eight spot.
92 vs Australia
T20 World Cup Super Eight, Gros Islet
Rohit's ultra-aggressive approach brought him great success during the 2023 ODI World Cup, but he wasn't able to replicate it at the T20 World Cup. Then came the match against Australia. In a high-stakes contest, he smashed 92 off 41 to seal India's semi-final spot. As long as he was at the crease, it was a one-man show. Of India's first 52 runs, 50 came from Rohit's bat alone. He hit Mitchell Starc for four sixes and a four in one over before depositing a Pat Cummins slower ball on the roof of the stadium. In all, he hit seven fours and eight sixes and paved the way for a 200-plus total.
76 vs South Africa
T20 World Cup final, Bridgetown
In isolation, Kohli's 76 off 59 balls does not rank high by the standards of modern-day T20 cricket. But this was a World Cup final and India had lost three wickets inside the first five overs. That forced Kohli to drop anchor and slow down after his brisk start of 14 off 5 in the first over to 22 off 16 in the fifth. From there till the 18th over, he did not hit a single boundary. But his partnership of 72 off 54 balls with Axar Patel brought India back into the contest. He accelerated towards the end, hitting two sixes and two fours in the space of ten balls. That lifted India to 176 for 7, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final. After they emerged victorious, Kohli was named the Player of the Match.
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo