ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's T20I batting nominees: Four World Cup wonders and a New Zealand record-breaker

In isolation, Kohli's 76 off 59 balls does not rank high by the standards of modern-day T20 cricket. But this was a World Cup final and India had lost three wickets inside the first five overs. That forced Kohli to drop anchor and slow down after his brisk start of 14 off 5 in the first over to 22 off 16 in the fifth. From there till the 18th over, he did not hit a single boundary. But his partnership of 72 off 54 balls with Axar Patel brought India back into the contest. He accelerated towards the end, hitting two sixes and two fours in the space of ten balls. That lifted India to 176 for 7, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final. After they emerged victorious, Kohli was named the Player of the Match.