ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Men's Test bowling nominees: Sevens fight eight and five

Santner had never taken as many as four wickets in a Test innings, and never taken six in any first-class innings. He took 13 in the match in Pune to bowl New Zealand to a historic series victory in India. The "lesser" of the performances - a mere 6 for 104 - closed out the 113-run win, but it was the first-innings haul that shaped the contest. Santner ripped open the Indian line-up - Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan and Ajay Jadeja among his victims - to deliver a decisive 103-run lead for the visitors. It was as much a reward for attacking the stumps (six of his seven wickets were bowled or lbw) as it was for his cunning variations of pace (in one over he ranged between 75kph and 95kph).