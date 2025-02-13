ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 men's T20 leagues batting winner: The Brown supremacy

Brown had shown glimpses of his muscular batting before this innings, but he hadn't quite put it together. In 21 previous BBL innings he had only averaged 20.52 with one half-century.

Brisbane Heat were under pressure to keep their title hopes alive in the Challenger against in-form Adelaide Strikers. Brown unleashed one of the most extraordinary innings in BBL history to power Heat into the final, where they would go on to end an ten-year title drought.

Defying a tacky Gold Coast surface, Brown's power-hitting was marked by mighty blows over cover, and he destroyed in-form legspinners Cameron Boyce and Lloyd Pope.

Brown seemed likely to mow down the record for the the fastest BBL century , set a decade earlier when Craig Simmons blasted a 39-ball hundred for Perth Scorchers. Brown fell just short but got there in 41, thrashing Boyce over the covers for his ninth six to reach his first hundred in the tournament.

He finished with a record 12 sixes , producing the biggest individual innings in the history of BBL finals, and suddenly rose to national fame, receiving effusive messages from celebrities and fellow athletes.

Brown also subsequently played in the BPL with Chattogram Challengers before accepting a two-year deal to join Melbourne Renegades.

Key moment

Brown started relatively sedately in the powerplay before putting his foot down. Strikers captain Matt Short was forced to revert to Pope and Boyce, who had combined for seven wickets in Strikers' upset of Perth Scorchers in the knockout at Optus Stadium.

In the seventh over Brown smashed his first delivery from Pope for six over square leg and then three balls later whacked him over cover for a boundary. Not long after, he whacked Boyce for consecutive sixes to get to 69 from 27 balls.

He only needed 14 deliveries from there to reach his century.

Everything must go: Brown struck at 245.61 in his innings • Getty Images

The numbers

3 The position of Brown's innings on the list of The position of Brown's innings on the list of highest individual scores in the BBL , behind 154 not out by Glenn Maxwell in 2022 and 147 not out by Marcus Stoinis two years before that.

12 The number of sixes hit by Brown are the most by any batter in a BBL innings.

What they said

"To do what I did in a pressure game was surreal."

- Josh Brown

"That's probably one of the best innings I've ever seen in my life."

- Max Bryant, Heat batter

The closest contender