Finn Allen equals world record with 16 sixes

All the records the New Zealand batter smashed during his 137 off 62 balls against Pakistan

6 Sixes Allen hit in 14 balls from Haris Rauf. Only three other batters have hit six sixes off a bowler in a T20I: Yuvraj Singh off Stuart Broad in 2007, Kieron Pollard off Akila Dananjaya in 2021, and Josh Inglis off Ravi Bishnoi in 2023 (where ball-by-ball data is available).

611 Number of balls Allen took to complete 1000 runs in T20Is - the third fastest to the milestone behind Suryakumar Yadav (573) and Glenn Maxwell (604).

135.39 The cumulative strike rate of all the other batters in the match, apart from Allen, who scored at 220.96. The other New Zealand batters scored at a strike rate of only 127.58 (74 off 58 balls).

60 Runs conceded by Rauf in four overs, the most expensive spell of his T20 career