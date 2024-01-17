Finn Allen equals world record with 16 sixes
All the records the New Zealand batter smashed during his 137 off 62 balls against Pakistan
16 Sixes in Finn Allen's 137 off 62 balls in the third T20I against Pakistan in Dunedin, equalling the record for most sixes by a batter in a T20I innings.
137 Allen's score is the highest in T20Is for New Zealand , and the joint-fifth highest overall.
6 Sixes Allen hit in 14 balls from Haris Rauf. Only three other batters have hit six sixes off a bowler in a T20I: Yuvraj Singh off Stuart Broad in 2007, Kieron Pollard off Akila Dananjaya in 2021, and Josh Inglis off Ravi Bishnoi in 2023 (where ball-by-ball data is available).
611 Number of balls Allen took to complete 1000 runs in T20Is - the third fastest to the milestone behind Suryakumar Yadav (573) and Glenn Maxwell (604).
135.39 The cumulative strike rate of all the other batters in the match, apart from Allen, who scored at 220.96. The other New Zealand batters scored at a strike rate of only 127.58 (74 off 58 balls).
60 Runs conceded by Rauf in four overs, the most expensive spell of his T20 career.
16-0 New Zealand's win-loss record in 21 men's internationals at the University Oval in Dunedin (five Tests were drawn) - the most matches played by a team at a venue without a defeat.
8 Fifty-plus scores for Babar Azam in T20Is against New Zealand, the joint highest for a batter against a team in men's T20Is. He's scored 723 runs in 18 innings against New Zealand with a century and seven fifties, the second-highest aggregate against an opponent. Virat Kohli also has eight half-centuries against Australia, while his 794 runs in 21 innings is the highest aggregate against a team.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo