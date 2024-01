Finn Allen equals world record with 16 sixes

Fifty-plus scores for Babar Azam in T20Is against New Zealand, the joint highest for a batter against a team in men's T20Is. He's scored 723 runs in 18 innings against New Zealand with a century and seven fifties, the second-highest aggregate against an opponent. Virat Kohli also has eight half-centuries against Australia, while his 794 runs in 21 innings is the highest aggregate against a team.