Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan dies aged 89

He was also Pakistan manager on two occasions, including on the path-breaking India tour of 1999

Shaharyar Khan , the influential former PCB chairman, has passed away in Lahore. He was 89 years old.

Khan, a career diplomat, had two stints as chairman, between 2003 and 2006 and then 2014 to 2017. He was also a manager of the Pakistan team on two occasions, including on the path-breaking tour of India in 1999.

Mohsin Naqvi, the current PCB chair said: "On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan. He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan Cricket with utmost dedication.

"Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of the game in the country."