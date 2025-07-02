Former Zimbabwe spinner and team manager Meman dies at 73

Mohammed Ahmed Meman , the former Zimbabwe offspiner and team manager, has died at the age of 73, after a period of ill health.

Meman, fondly remembered in Zimbabwe cricket as Babu, played one ODI for his country, during the 1987 World Cup against India, where he scored 19 runs.

He also represented Shropshire in England's Minor Counties Championship between 1977 and 1980. During his stint with the county, Meman made 888 runs - including two centuries - and took 55 wickets in 32 matches.

Meman served as Zimbabwe's national team manager between 1992 and 2006, guiding the side through its early years as a Test-playing nation. He later contributed as a selector.

"ZC is deeply grateful for Babu's enduring contributions to cricket in our country, both on and off the field," Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a press release.